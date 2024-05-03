Savanier scores sweet volley then gets red card as Montpellier beats Toulouse

PARIS (AP) — Veteran midfielder Teji Savanier has scored a goal-of-the-season contender and been sent off as Montpellier won at Toulouse 2-1 in the French league. The result on Friday lifts Montpellier above Toulouse on goal difference in the middle of Ligue 1. Savanier and Toulouse center back Rasmus Nicolaisen were both issued red cards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.