Saunier scores twice and Dartmouth rallies for 20-16 win over Central Connecticut to remain unbeaten

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Grayson Saunier scored twice on short runs including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter and undefeated Dartmouth held on for a 20-16 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday. Saunier went in from a yard out to give the Big Green the lead after a nine-play drive that started at the Blue Devils’ 32 following Sean Williams’ 26-yard punt return plus a facemask penalty. The Blue Devils took the ensuing kickoff with a little over five minutes left and had a first-and-goal at the 9 but picked up just 3 yards rushing followed by three straight incompletions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.