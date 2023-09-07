Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s transfer window shut after an outlay of $1 billion and confirmation the oil-rich kingdom is a new powerhouse in global soccer. Leading target Mohamed Salah may not have joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema by making a move to the lucrative Saudi Pro League but it seems inevitable more stars will eventually be lured away from Europe’s biggest clubs. Liverpool last week reportedly rejected a bid worth 150 million pounds ($188 million) from Al-Ittihad for Salah. There was speculation a renewed offer would come before the deadline but no deal was struck for the Egypt international.

