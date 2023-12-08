Saudi sports minister says 2034 World Cup could be hosted in summer or winter despite desert heat

GENEVA (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says the desert kingdom could host the 2034 men’s World Cup during the traditional months of June-July despite daily temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal spoke to the BBC in a rare interview since FIFA fast-tracked the 2034 tournament toward Saudi Arabia in October. Prince Abdulaziz says either a summer or winter tournament is possible and “definitely we are studying both options.”

