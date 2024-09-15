Saudi soccer player Al-Muwallad hospitalized after fall from balcony in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia soccer player Fahad Al-Muwallad is in intensive care in a Dubai hospital after falling from a second-floor balcony. Dubai Police General Command said late Saturday that Al-Muwallad was “involved in an accident while on a short vacation in Dubai, when he fell from the balcony of his second-floor home.” Police said the “initial investigations showed that the accident occurred while he was on the balcony.” Authorities said the investigation was ongoing. The winger just turned 30 and currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab. He played at the 2018 World Cup with Saudi Arabia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.