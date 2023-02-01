Saudi soccer influence grows by winning seat on FIFA Council

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Saudi Arabia has added to its influence in global soccer. Its soccer federation president won a seat on FIFA’s ruling Council before being the country was set to be confirmed as 2027 Asian Cup host. The election win at the Asian Football Confederation’s annual meeting followed Cristiano Ronaldo moving last month to play in the Saudi league. There’s also longstanding speculation about Saudi involvement in a bid to host the World Cup in 2030 or 2034. Saudi soccer leader Yasser Almisehal was among six officials elected by AFC members to represent them at FIFA. Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad Al Thani also won.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.