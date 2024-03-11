Saudi soccer club Al Hilal aims for world record wins streak after $380M transfer spend on players

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Hilal will target a 28th straight win in competitive games on Tuesday that could set a world record for a top-tier team. Al Hilal’s streak has been fueled by Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrović’s goals during Neymar’s long-term injury. The record can be set in a second-leg game in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals against domestic rival Al Ittihad. The recognized wins record of 27 was set by The New Saints seven years ago. The Welsh team took the mark from the great Ajax side inspired by Johan Cruyff in 1971-72.

