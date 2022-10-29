Saudi-owned Newcastle thrashes Villa 4-0, cements top-4 spot

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Saudi-owned Newcastle cemented its place in the English Premier League top four with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa. Striker Callum Wilson scored twice and in-form Miguel Almiron also netted at St. James’ Park. Wilson slotted a penalty down the middle in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time then headed in Kieran Trippier’s cross in the 56th. Joelinton added a third in the 59th and Almiron completed the thrashing eight minutes later by curling exquisitely into the far top corner. It was Newcastle’s fifth win in its last six games.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys
Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron, left, celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game with teammate Callum Wilson during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez receives treatment during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Owen Humphreys