Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals. The second leg is next week at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park where the team is unbeaten in all competitions this season. Southampton will also have to score against the best defense in English soccer with Newcastle having now kept 11 clean sheets in its last 12 games. Newcastle has rapidly grown into a force 18 months after its Saudi takeover. It also sits in third place in the Premier League.

