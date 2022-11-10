Saudi Ladies International raises purse to $5M to match men

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Golf Saudi is raising the stakes in women’s golf. The Aramco Saudi Ladies International is increasing its total purse from $1 million to $5 million starting in February. That makes it equal to the men’s purse in the Saudi International. The Saudi Ladies International is part of the Ladies European Tour. The winner gets $750,000. That’s more or equal to 27 tournaments on the LET schedule. And it’s the seventh-largest purse in women’s golf behind the five majors the LPGA Tour’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. Georgia Hall is the defending champion.

