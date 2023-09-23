Saudi Crown wins $1 million Pennsylvania Derby on sloppy track

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Saudi Crown led all the way to win the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby by a half-length on a sloppy track at Parx Racing. Tropical Storm Ophelia brought rain to the suburban Philadelphia track. Saudi Crown outlasted a late challenge from Dreamlike to win his first career Grade 1 stakes. Ridden by Florent Geroux, Saudi Crown ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.62. He paid $4.20 to win as the favorite for trainer Brad Cox. Saudi Crown is a son of 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming. Dreamlike returned $7 and $4.80. Il Miracolo was another six lengths back in third. Trainer Bob Baffert’s entry, Reincarnate, finished sixth.

