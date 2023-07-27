Saudi Arabia’s path to 2026 World Cup starts in qualifying group with Jordan and Tajikistan

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s path to the 2026 World Cup being played in North America will start in a first qualifying group drawn Thursday with neighboring Jordan, Tajikistan plus either Cambodia or Pakistan. The Saudi national team stunned eventual winner Argentina in a 2-1 win to open the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Its players will now prepare for the next World Cup training and playing with global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema lured to the multi-billion dollar Saudi Pro League project. The top two teams in each of nine qualifying groups advance to the next Asian group stage.

