Saudi Arabian soccer’s international ambitions for clubs including Super Leagues aired at conference

Saudi Arabia sees placing its soccer clubs in more international games including Super Leagues as key to achieving the kingdom’s ambitions in the sport. A debate on the emerging power of Saudi money and influence in world soccer opened the annual Financial Times-hosted soccer conference in London. This year Saudi Arabia is expected to be confirmed by FIFA as host of the men’s 2034 World Cup. In club soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League last year brought global attention. Saudi league commercial adviser Robert Klein says taking clubs abroad for friendly games “then maybe through Super Leagues” will help achieve its ambitions.

