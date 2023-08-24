Saudi Arabia will host the men’s tennis tour’s Next Gen ATP Finals through 2027

LONDON (AP) — Saudi Arabia will host the men’s tennis tour’s Next Gen ATP Finals in Jedda from 2023 through 2027. The agreement announced Thursday is the latest foray into sports by the kingdom. The end-of-season tournament for the ATP’s leading 21-and-under players will be held at the King Abdullah Sports City on an indoor hard court from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 this year. The event’s prize money will rise to $2 million. That is a jump of more than 40% from the $1.4 million handed out in 2022. The last of five editions held in Milan was last year. It is the first time an official ATP event will be held in Saudi Arabia.

