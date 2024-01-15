Saudi Arabia reveals high-tech stadium design atop cliff for 2034 World Cup, named for crown prince

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia has revealed designs for a high-tech stadium atop a 200-meter high cliff near Riyadh where the kingdom plans to stage games at the 2034 World Cup. The 45,000-seat venue design has a retractable roof and field, plus an LED wall with hundreds of meters (yards) of screens. The Qiddiya Investment Company says the stadium will create an immersive experience for fans. It will be named Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium for the crown prince of the oil-rich kingdom. It’s part of the Qiddiya City project 30 miles from downtown Riyadh. Saudi Arabia is FIFA’s only bidder for the men’s 2034 World Cup.

