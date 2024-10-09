Saudi Arabia pays for naming rights to Atlético Madrid’s stadium for 9 years

MADRID (AP) — Saudi Arabia has consolidated its branding push with Atlético Madrid by paying for naming rights to the Spanish club’s stadium for the next nine years. Atlético has been sponsored by Saudi state-owned Riyadh Air since last season. It says that its Metropolitano stadium will be known as the Riyadh Air Metropolitano henceforth until 2033. Atlético did not say how much it was receiving for the new agreement “which makes the Saudi Arabian company the most important sponsor in the club’s history.” The deal for shirt sponsorship from 2023-27 was already worth a reported 40 million euros ($44 million) a season to the club.

