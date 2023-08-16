Saudi Arabia-owned Newcastle to host two friendlies for kingdom’s national team ahead of Asian Cup

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Saudi Arabia-owned Newcastle will host the oil-rich kingdom’s national team for two friendly games in September. One will be against South Korea coached by Jurgen Klinsmann. Newcastle announced a Sept. 8 game against Costa Rica and against South Korea four days later. Newcastle’s majority owner is the Public Investment Fund that manages $700 billion of Saudi sovereign wealth. They could be the debut games coaching the Saudi team for Roberto Mancini who unexpectedly left his job Sunday with European champion Italy. Mancini is reportedly taking the Saudi Arabia job five months before the Asian Cup hosted by Qatar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.