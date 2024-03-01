Saudi Arabia launches formal bid to host 2034 World Cup in FIFA contest effectively already won

Saudi Arabia has launched its formal bid campaign to host the 2034 World Cup, in a race that basically became a formality last October when the oil-rich kingdom was the only candidate to enter the contest. The Saudi Arabian soccer federation revealed the bid slogan “Growing. Together” and a campaign logo of two multi-colored ribbons forming the number 34. The logo “is designed to capture the essence of Saudi Arabia’s young nation, vibrant society and rich heritage,” the federation said. FIFA is expected to rubber-stamp Saudi Arabia as host in an uncontested vote by the governing body’s 211 member federations before the end of 2024. A date and venue for the vote has not been announced.

