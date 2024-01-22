Saudi Arabia hears dozens of countries critique its human rights record at the UN in Geneva

GENEVA (AP) — Saudi Arabia has had its record on human rights ritiqued at the United Nations in Geneva on Monday. Delegates at the UN Human Rights Council aired concerns about freedoms for women, prosecutions for freedom of speech, use of the death penalty and alleged killing of migrants at the Saudi border with Yemen. It was the kingdom’s first formal review at the Human Rights Council since November 2018. The Saudi Arabia delegation said more than 50 reforms had since then been passed in favor of women. A global swatch of concerns noted there’d been progress but still had many concerns.

