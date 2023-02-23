Saudi Arabia enters female team at ITF event for 1st time

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Saudi Arabia is entering a female team for the first time at an International Tennis Federation tournament — this week’s Asia/Oceania pre-qualifying event for the Billie Jean King Cup Juniors. Saudi Arabia and Brunei are making their Billie Jean King Cup Juniors debuts in the tournament for players 16 years and under that will determine which teams qualify for the main junior event to be played later this year. Saudi Arabia also has a team competing in the Davis Cup Juniors in Colombo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.