Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini walks off before the end of penalty shootout at the Asian Cup

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini walked off before the end of his team’s losing penalty shootout against South Korea in the Asian Cup. The Italian had seen his team dramatically relinquish a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute of stoppage time at Education City Stadium to force extra time and then miss two spot kicks in the shootout. He turned and headed to the locker room without watching Hwang Hee-chan convert the decisive kick that saw South Korea advance to the quarterfinals 4-2 on penalties and set up a clash with Australia on Friday.

