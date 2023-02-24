Saudi Arabia challenges magistrate ruling on LIV subpoenas

Saudi Arabia is disputing a federal magistrate’s decision that its sovereign wealth fund and the fund’s governor have to give depositions and documents in LIV Golf’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour. The law firm for the kingdom sent a letter to the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit. It takes issue with a magistrate saying the Public Investment Fund and its governor can’t claim foreign immunity because of commercial activity. LIV Golf claims the PIF merely has broad oversight of the golf league. The PGA Tour provided documents from discovery that suggest the PIF was more actively involved. Saudi Arabia plans to file a friend-of-court brief.

