Saudi Arabia challenges magistrate ruling on LIV subpoenas

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
FILE - Yasir Al-Rumayyan, left, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi, center, and Greg Norman, CEO of LIV Golf, watch at the first tee during the second round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., on July 30, 2022. A federal judge has ruled the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the financial backer of LIV Golf, must sit for depositions and produce documents in LIV Golf's antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Lawyers for the Public Investment Fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, had sought to quash subpoenas claiming sovereign immunity. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

Saudi Arabia is disputing a federal magistrate’s decision that its sovereign wealth fund and the fund’s governor have to give depositions and documents in LIV Golf’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour. The law firm for the kingdom sent a letter to the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit. It takes issue with a magistrate saying the Public Investment Fund and its governor can’t claim foreign immunity because of commercial activity. LIV Golf claims the PIF merely has broad oversight of the golf league. The PGA Tour provided documents from discovery that suggest the PIF was more actively involved. Saudi Arabia plans to file a friend-of-court brief.

