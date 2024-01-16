Saudi Arabia beats Oman 2-1 with stoppage-time winner in the Asian Cup

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Ali Al Bulayhi scored in stoppage time as Saudi Arabia came back to win 2-1 against Oman in the Asian Cup. It was a dramatic conclusion to the match at Khalifa International Stadium as his headed winner was first ruled out for offside and then given after a VAR review. There were chaotic scenes at the end as Oman initially thought the offside call had been upheld and tried to restart the game with a free kick. Supachai Chaided scored both of Thailand’s goals in a 2-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan in the other Group F game.

