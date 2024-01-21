Saudi Arabia beats 9-man Kyrgyzstan 2-0 to advance to the knockout stage of Asian Cup

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia has advanced to the knockout stage of the Asian Cup with a game to spare after beating nine-man Kyrgyzstan 2-0. Goals in each half from Mohamed Kanno and Faisal Al-Ghamdi at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar, put the three-time champions in first place in Group F. The Saudis have six points from two games and are two points ahead of Thailand, which earlier drew 0-0 with Oman. Third-place Oman has one point and Kyrgyzstan is pointless. The top two teams from each of the six groups advance, along with the four best runners-up.

