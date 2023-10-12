Saudi Arabia adds new soccer investment during 2034 World Cup bid by sponsoring African competition

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Saudi Arabia has added to its fast-rising investment in global soccer amid a 2034 World Cup hosting bid. Its “Visit Saudi” tourist board was confirmed Thursday as the main sponsor of the inaugural African Football League. The Confederation of African Football known as CAF confirmed the sponsorship of the eight-team knockout competition running from Oct. 20 to Nov. 11. The value was not disclosed. It follows Saudi Arabian soccer officials filing intention with FIFA this week to bid for the 2034 World Cup. Saudi Arabian soccer has a working agreement with CAF which has 54 of the 211 FIFA member federations.

