Sauce Gardner downgraded to out with a concussion. Jets without their top cornerbacks vs. Eagles

Sauce Gardner was downgraded to out with a concussion, leaving the New York Jets without their top two starting cornerbacks for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gardner was added to the Jets’ injury report Friday with what the team called an “illness,” although coach Robert Saleh said before practice he thought last season’s AP Defensive Rookie of the Year would be fine to play Sunday. The Jets already were without D.J. Reed, who is missing his second straight game — also with a concussion — against an Eagles wide receivers group that includes arguably the best duo in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

