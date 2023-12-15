Sauber team name returns to F1 grid for 2024 season after Alfa Romeo departs as sponsor

HINWIL, Switzerland (AP) — The Sauber team name will be back on the Formula One grid for the 2024 season after former sponsor Alfa Romeo left. The 2024 entry list published by the FIA lists the Swiss team as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. That incorporates the names of gambling sponsor Stake and streaming service Kick. The car chassis driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will officially be called a Kick Sauber. Alfa Romeo has left as the team prepares to become the factory team for car manufacturer Audi from the 2026 season.

