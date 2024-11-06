Sauber signs Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto to partner Nico Hülkenberg in F1 for 2025

HINWIL, Switzerland (AP) — Sauber has signed 20-year-old Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto to make his debut in Formula 1 next year as Nico Hülkenberg’s teammate. The decision means that Sauber’s current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are without an F1 seat for 2025. Neither has scored a point all season and Sauber’s car has been largely uncompetitive. Bortoleto leads the Formula 2 standings with two rounds to go. His signing gives Sauber a blend of youth and experience alongside the 37-year-old Hülkenberg. German automaker Audi is taking over Sauber, which will be rebranded as the Audi works team for 2026.

