Sauber F1 team says it’s not concerned by reported investigation into its gambling sponsorship

HINWIL, Switzerland (AP) — The Sauber Formula 1 team says it is not concerned by a report that it could face a fine in Switzerland over its sponsorship deal with online gambling company Stake. Swiss broadcaster SRF reported Tuesday that the national gambling regulator had opened proceedings against Sauber. The team is based in Switzerland and gambling advertising by foreign companies in the country is restricted. SRF reported a fine of up to 500,000 Swiss francs ($573,000) was possible. Stake became a sponsor of the team last year and took on a more prominent role this season after previous title sponsor Alfa Romeo left.

