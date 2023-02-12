Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 54, Marion 41

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 72, Des Moines, Lincoln 51

Sioux City, West 72, Worthington, Minn. 50

Waukee Northwest 62, Iowa City High 37

Class 2A Region 1=

First Round=

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 59, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47

Class 2A Region 2=

First Round=

Akron-Westfield 56, Lawton-Bronson 44

Boyden-Hull 60, Western Christian 48

Class 2A Region 3=

First Round=

Emmetsburg 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38

Class 2A Region 4=

First Round=

Madrid 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 33

Pella Christian 61, Eldon Cardinal 35

Class 2A Region 7=

First Round=

West Central Valley, Stuart 49, Woodward-Granger 37

Class 2A Region 8=

First Round=

East Sac County 52, IKM-Manning 47

Class 3A Region 1=

Quarterfinal=

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39

Class 3A Region 2=

Quarterfinal=

Assumption, Davenport 61, Washington 34

Davis County, Bloomfield 54, Central Lee, Donnellson 46

Mount Vernon 51, Tipton 24

Class 3A Region 3=

Quarterfinal=

Benton Community 56, Anamosa 15

Center Point-Urbana 61, Camanche 28

Class 3A Region 4=

Quarterfinal=

Roland-Story, Story City 43, Nevada 35

Class 3A Region 5=

Quarterfinal=

Atlantic 54, Clarinda 24

Clarke, Osceola 58, Shenandoah 44

Harlan 61, Red Oak 14

Class 3A Region 6=

Quarterfinal=

Sioux Center 87, Sheldon 52

Spirit Lake 62, Rock Valley 53, OT

Unity Christian 81, Okoboji, Milford 55

West Lyon, Inwood 67, MOC-Floyd Valley 41

Class 3A Region 7=

Quarterfinal=

Monticello 74, New Hampton 37

Wahlert, Dubuque 62, Crestwood, Cresco 43

Class 3A Region 8=

Quarterfinal=

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 67, PCM, Monroe 49

Osage 52, Albia 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..