Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 54, Marion 41
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 72, Des Moines, Lincoln 51
Sioux City, West 72, Worthington, Minn. 50
Waukee Northwest 62, Iowa City High 37
Class 2A Region 1=
First Round=
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 59, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47
Class 2A Region 2=
First Round=
Akron-Westfield 56, Lawton-Bronson 44
Boyden-Hull 60, Western Christian 48
Class 2A Region 3=
First Round=
Emmetsburg 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38
Class 2A Region 4=
First Round=
Madrid 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 33
Pella Christian 61, Eldon Cardinal 35
Class 2A Region 7=
First Round=
West Central Valley, Stuart 49, Woodward-Granger 37
Class 2A Region 8=
First Round=
East Sac County 52, IKM-Manning 47
Class 3A Region 1=
Quarterfinal=
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39
Class 3A Region 2=
Quarterfinal=
Assumption, Davenport 61, Washington 34
Davis County, Bloomfield 54, Central Lee, Donnellson 46
Mount Vernon 51, Tipton 24
Class 3A Region 3=
Quarterfinal=
Benton Community 56, Anamosa 15
Center Point-Urbana 61, Camanche 28
Class 3A Region 4=
Quarterfinal=
Roland-Story, Story City 43, Nevada 35
Class 3A Region 5=
Quarterfinal=
Atlantic 54, Clarinda 24
Clarke, Osceola 58, Shenandoah 44
Harlan 61, Red Oak 14
Class 3A Region 6=
Quarterfinal=
Sioux Center 87, Sheldon 52
Spirit Lake 62, Rock Valley 53, OT
Unity Christian 81, Okoboji, Milford 55
West Lyon, Inwood 67, MOC-Floyd Valley 41
Class 3A Region 7=
Quarterfinal=
Monticello 74, New Hampton 37
Wahlert, Dubuque 62, Crestwood, Cresco 43
Class 3A Region 8=
Quarterfinal=
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 67, PCM, Monroe 49
Osage 52, Albia 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..