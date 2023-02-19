Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 77, Vanlue 55
Chardon 95, Beachwood 77
Lima Cent. Cath. 67, Defiance 58
Newark Licking Valley 57, Cols. KIPP 51
Painesville Riverside 80, Painesville Harvey 66
STVM 62, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52
Van Wert 66, Convoy Crestview 47
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Princeton 61, Trenton Edgewood 24
Cin. Western Hills 68, Mt. Orab Western Brown 63
Kettering Fairmont 70, W. Carrollton 41
Kings Mills Kings 72, Morrow Little Miami 66
Piqua 59, Springboro 54
Division II=
Region 7=
Circleville 56, Waverly 47
Circleville Logan Elm 41, Greenfield McClain 31
Jackson 67, Bidwell River Valley 35
Region 8=
Bellefontaine 46, Spring. Shawnee 37
Bishop Fenwick 67, Bethel-Tate 33
Cin. Hughes 56, Cin. Indian Hill 52
Cin. McNicholas 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 43
Day. Carroll 73, Middletown Madison Senior 44
Day. Chaminade Julienne 87, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 24
Day. Meadowdale 72, St. Paris Graham 35
Day. Ponitz Tech. 95, Tipp City Bethel 40
Reading 43, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 40
Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, New Carlisle Tecumseh 45
Urbana 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 37
Division IV=
Region 16=
Ansonia 77, Bradford 62
Cedarville 88, Day. Jefferson 23
Cin. Christian 62, Lockland 52
Cin. College Prep. 62, RULH 51
Fayetteville-Perry 58, Miami Valley Christian Academy 44
Jackson Center 48, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 17
Legacy Christian 42, Yellow Springs 29
Spring. Cath. Cent. 53, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 36
