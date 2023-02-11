Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cumberland 79, Ashland 41
Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 50
Gibraltar 59, Goodman/Pembine 49
Grafton 64, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 60
Hayward 43, Spooner 42
Horicon 67, Williams Bay 54
Janesville Craig 93, Madison West 69
Janesville Parker 71, Madison La Follette 68
Kenosha Tremper 71, Kenosha Bradford 69
Middleton 69, Beloit Memorial 63
Monona Grove 79, Fort Atkinson 71
Newman Catholic 70, Platteville 65
Peshtigo 54, Algoma 46
Sauk Prairie 59, Reedsburg Area 37
Southwestern 59, Boscobel 26
Von Steuben, Ill. 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 52
Waunakee 74, Portage 37
Waupun 58, Sheboygan Falls 47
Wayland Academy 83, Hustisford 55
Wisconsin Dells 76, Laona-Wabeno 46
___
