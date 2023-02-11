Saturday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Class AA=
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
Hill-Murray 4, North/Tartan 0
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 5, Rogers 3
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Hopkins/Park 0
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Andover 4, Elk river/Zimmerman 1
Class A=
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Mankato East 4, Waconia 0
Section 4=
Quarterfinal=
St. Paul Highland Park 6, Visitation 2
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Orono 7, Pine Area 0
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Proctor/Hermantown 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..