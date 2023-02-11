Saturday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Class AA=

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

Hill-Murray 4, North/Tartan 0

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 5, Rogers 3

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Hopkins/Park 0

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Andover 4, Elk river/Zimmerman 1

Class A=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Mankato East 4, Waconia 0

Section 4=

Quarterfinal=

St. Paul Highland Park 6, Visitation 2

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Orono 7, Pine Area 0

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Proctor/Hermantown 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..