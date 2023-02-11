Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 63, Hill-Murray 45

Becker 84, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 78

Crookston 54, Grafton, N.D. 52

Detroit Lakes 65, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47

Duluth Marshall 72, Mounds Park Academy 50

Grand Meadow 63, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 28

Mankato Loyola 58, United South Central 38

Minneapolis Henry 63, Minneapolis North 55

Nevis 52, Mahnomen/Waubun 36

New London-Spicer 62, Sauk Centre 31

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 30

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 63

St. Paul Humboldt 50, Columbia Heights 43

Stillwater 64, Holy Angels 55

Tartan 59, Moorhead 54

Thompson, N.D. 83, Roseau 35

West Lutheran 53, New Life Academy 39

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, La Crescent 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Paul Central vs. Champlin Park, ccd.

St. Paul Harding vs. South St. Paul, ccd.

___

