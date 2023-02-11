Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 63, Hill-Murray 45
Becker 84, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 78
Crookston 54, Grafton, N.D. 52
Detroit Lakes 65, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47
Duluth Marshall 72, Mounds Park Academy 50
Grand Meadow 63, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 28
Mankato Loyola 58, United South Central 38
Minneapolis Henry 63, Minneapolis North 55
Nevis 52, Mahnomen/Waubun 36
New London-Spicer 62, Sauk Centre 31
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 30
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 63
St. Paul Humboldt 50, Columbia Heights 43
Stillwater 64, Holy Angels 55
Tartan 59, Moorhead 54
Thompson, N.D. 83, Roseau 35
West Lutheran 53, New Life Academy 39
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, La Crescent 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Paul Central vs. Champlin Park, ccd.
St. Paul Harding vs. South St. Paul, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..