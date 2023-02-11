Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

BOLD 59, New Ulm Cathedral 42

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 78, Hermantown 72

Bloomington Jefferson 60, Duluth East 55

Clearbrook-Gonvick 65, Kittson County Central 63

Duluth Denfeld 77, Zimmerman 56

Eden Valley-Watkins 55, New London-Spicer 53, OT

Edina 72, White Bear Lake 54

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 77, Stephen-Argyle 69

Hinckley-Finlayson 79, Nashwauk-Keewatin 68

Minneapolis Edison 77, Hiawatha Collegiate 73

North Branch 74, Grand Rapids 53

Northland 92, Cook County 34

Pelican Rapids 67, Mahnomen/Waubun 63

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 45

St. Cloud Cathedral 82, Rush City 52

Totino-Grace 71, Elk River 43

Willmar 62, Little Falls 51

