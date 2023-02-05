Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carroll 51, Denison-Schleswig 30

Clear Creek-Amana 55, Washington 24

Knoxville 46, Newton 31

Lynnville-Sully 45, Baxter 42

Marion 70, Beckman, Dyersville 50

Treynor 70, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 63

Vinton-Shellsburg 51, Spirit Lake 37

SEISC Shootout=

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 57, East Sac County 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..