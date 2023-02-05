Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carroll 51, Denison-Schleswig 30
Clear Creek-Amana 55, Washington 24
Knoxville 46, Newton 31
Lynnville-Sully 45, Baxter 42
Marion 70, Beckman, Dyersville 50
Treynor 70, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 63
Vinton-Shellsburg 51, Spirit Lake 37
SEISC Shootout=
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 57, East Sac County 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..