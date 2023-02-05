Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algona 75, Iowa Falls-Alden 46

Ankeny Centennial 73, Des Moines, North 32

Baxter 58, Lynnville-Sully 47

Cherokee, Washington 57, Sheldon 44

Dunkerton 63, Hudson 59

East Sac County 61, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 42

Newton 74, Knoxville 46

St. Mary’s, Remsen 69, South O’Brien, Paullina 62

Treynor 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 32

Valley, West Des Moines 77, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57

Washington 59, Clear Creek-Amana 39

