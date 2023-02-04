Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 57, Saint Lawrence Seminary 41
Jefferson 61, Delavan-Darien 44
Kenosha Indian Trail 70, Messmer 53
Madison La Follette 70, Madison East 62
Racine St. Catherine’s 46, Batavia, Ill. 44
Reedsville 64, Hurley 58
Royall 61, Blair-Taylor 54
St. Marys Springs 80, Northridge Prep, Ill. 40
Westosha Central 81, Kenosha Tremper 43
Xavier 85, Winneconne 76
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..