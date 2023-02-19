Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 77, Catholic Memorial 72
Benton 74, Belmont 34
Brookfield East 68, Madison La Follette 59
Hudson 55, Stillwater, Minn. 38
Marquette University 75, Beloit Memorial 60
Mayville 100, Messmer 85
Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Cedarburg 76
Muskego 61, Hartford Union 59
Newman Catholic 58, Stoughton 55
Oconomowoc 64, Slinger 55, OT
Saint Lawrence Seminary 65, Lena 28
Stevens Point 60, Eau Claire Memorial 58
Sun Prairie West 82, Germantown 73
Wauwatosa East 67, Janesville Craig 58
West Allis Nathan Hale 84, Janesville Parker 68
