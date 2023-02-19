Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 77, Catholic Memorial 72

Benton 74, Belmont 34

Brookfield East 68, Madison La Follette 59

Hudson 55, Stillwater, Minn. 38

Marquette University 75, Beloit Memorial 60

Mayville 100, Messmer 85

Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Cedarburg 76

Muskego 61, Hartford Union 59

Newman Catholic 58, Stoughton 55

Oconomowoc 64, Slinger 55, OT

Saint Lawrence Seminary 65, Lena 28

Stevens Point 60, Eau Claire Memorial 58

Sun Prairie West 82, Germantown 73

Wauwatosa East 67, Janesville Craig 58

West Allis Nathan Hale 84, Janesville Parker 68

