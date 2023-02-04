Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 57, Litchfield 26

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 70, Benson 33

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Browerville/Eagle Valley 35

Bemidji 58, Rocori 45

Chaska 72, Andover 67

Duluth Marshall 64, Pillager 58

Elk River 77, Forest Lake 57

Grand Rapids 57, Brainerd 38

Lac qui Parle Valley 47, Pipestone 45

Mankato West 56, Rochester Mayo 54

Minnewaska 56, Redwood Valley 49

New Prague 72, South St. Paul 46

Pine River-Backus 56, Upsala 43

Rochester John Marshall 43, Faribault 32

Rochester Lourdes 66, Dover-Eyota 27

Wabasso 52, New Ulm Cathedral 44

Waseca 56, Jackson County Central 47

Winona Cotter 63, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..