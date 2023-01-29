Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic 78, Perry 45

Burlington Notre Dame 63, Fort Madison 48

Camanche 76, Riverdale, Ill. 43

Easton Valley 33, Lena-Winslow, Ill. 28

Keokuk 59, Central Lee, Donnellson 50

Nodaway Valley 65, Earlham 55

Norwalk 53, Ames 49

Ottumwa 56, Des Moines, North 51

Pleasantville 76, Chariton 56

Solon 75, Regina, Iowa City 44

Valley, West Des Moines 77, Iowa City High 44

Waukee 67, Totino-Grace, Minn. 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. Western Christian, ppd.

Dunkerton vs. North Linn, Troy Mills, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

East Sac County vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ccd.

George-Little Rock vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd.

Sioux City, West vs. Waukee Northwest, ppd. to Jan 30th.

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake vs. Ar-We-Va, Westside, ccd.

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Webster City, ppd.

