Saturday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 7, Fairmont 0
Andover 5, Moorhead 0
Apple Valley 4, Shakopee 1
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 8, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Brainerd/Little Falls 1, Elk river/Zimmerman 0
Breck 3, Luverne 0
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 6, North Wright County 0
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 2, Dodge County 1, OT
East Ridge 4, Blaine 3
Eastview 4, Prior Lake 2
Eden Prairie 3, Wayzata 2
Edina 5, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Farmington 4, Eagan 1
Gentry 6, Blake 3
Holy Angels 7, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Lakeville South 3, Lakeville North 1
Mankato East 8, Red Wing 1
Mankato West 5, Austin 4
Marshall 5, Minnesota River 1
Minnetonka 3, Maple Grove 1
Morris/Benson Area 10, Worthington 2
Mound Westonka/SWC 3, Willmar 1
North/Tartan 7, Western Wisconsin, Wis. 1
Northfield 8, Rochester Mayo 0
Orono 9, New Prague 0
Osseo/Park Center 4, Anoka 0
Owatonna 5, Hastings 1
Prairie Centre Blue Devils 6, Detroit Lakes 0
Roseau 5, St. Cloud 1
Rosemount 4, Metro-South 2
Roseville/Mahtomedi 5, Mounds View/Irondale 3
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, Thief River Falls 1
South St. Paul 8, Minneapolis 1
Stillwater 8, White Bear Lake 3
Woodbury 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
___
