Saturday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 7, Fairmont 0

Andover 5, Moorhead 0

Apple Valley 4, Shakopee 1

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 8, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

Brainerd/Little Falls 1, Elk river/Zimmerman 0

Breck 3, Luverne 0

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 6, North Wright County 0

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 2, Dodge County 1, OT

East Ridge 4, Blaine 3

Eastview 4, Prior Lake 2

Eden Prairie 3, Wayzata 2

Edina 5, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

Farmington 4, Eagan 1

Gentry 6, Blake 3

Holy Angels 7, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Lakeville South 3, Lakeville North 1

Mankato East 8, Red Wing 1

Mankato West 5, Austin 4

Marshall 5, Minnesota River 1

Minnetonka 3, Maple Grove 1

Morris/Benson Area 10, Worthington 2

Mound Westonka/SWC 3, Willmar 1

North/Tartan 7, Western Wisconsin, Wis. 1

Northfield 8, Rochester Mayo 0

Orono 9, New Prague 0

Osseo/Park Center 4, Anoka 0

Owatonna 5, Hastings 1

Prairie Centre Blue Devils 6, Detroit Lakes 0

Roseau 5, St. Cloud 1

Rosemount 4, Metro-South 2

Roseville/Mahtomedi 5, Mounds View/Irondale 3

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, Thief River Falls 1

South St. Paul 8, Minneapolis 1

Stillwater 8, White Bear Lake 3

Woodbury 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..