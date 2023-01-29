Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
BOLD 63, Renville County West 28
Bemidji 74, Hibbing 40
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 76, Totino-Grace 60
Blake 41, Legacy Christian 24
Cannon Falls 52, Dover-Eyota 50
Central Minnesota Christian 61, Southwest Minnesota Christian 58
Cloquet 60, North Branch 41
Dassel-Cokato 67, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 51
DeLaSalle 66, Champlin Park 59
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 43, Kindred, N.D. 40
Duluth Marshall 91, International Falls 29
Frazee 56, New York Mills 49
Hancock 63, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 38
Hawley 62, Park Rapids 58
Hill-Murray 59, St. Paul Como Park 53
Hills-Beaver Creek 49, Red Rock Central 47
Lakeville North 64, Rochester John Marshall 43
Marshall 68, Fairmont 35
Mayer Lutheran 56, Norwood-Young America 40
Menahga 59, Chisholm 50
Minnehaha Academy 61, Holy Family Catholic 54
New Ulm 69, Willmar 67
Parkers Prairie 58, Battle Lake 40
Prior Lake 56, Minnetonka 52
Proctor 49, Simley 35
Providence Academy 87, Hopkins 80
Rogers 51, Moorhead 35
Rush City 57, Minneapolis North 53
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 61, Sibley East 45
St. Anthony 67, Two Rivers 38
St. Croix Lutheran 62, Orono 51
St. Francis 85, Coon Rapids 50
St. Michael-Albertville 83, Becker 70
Stewartville 68, Red Wing 52
Stillwater 60, Rosemount 43
Triton 65, La Crescent 56
Vermillion, S.D. 32, Luverne 31
Waseca 53, St. Clair 38
Windom 75, Edgerton 36
Winona Cotter 59, Blooming Prairie 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..