Saturday’s Scores

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 73, Breckenridge 63
Annandale 47, Melrose 46
Anoka 71, Mound Westonka 68
Armstrong/Cooper Coop 70, Park (Cottage Grove) 62
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 74, Holy Angels 42
Blooming Prairie 58, Winona Cotter 53
Brainerd 68, Elk River 53
Breck 76, Redwood Valley 48
Chaska 83, Hastings 50
Coon Rapids 83, Cambridge-Isanti 72
Dassel-Cokato 77, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 48
DeLaSalle 91, Hopkins 78
Detroit Lakes 78, Fergus Falls 52
Dover-Eyota 79, Cannon Falls 51
Duluth East 56, Irondale 51
Frazee 61, New York Mills 41
Hayfield 83, Springfield 53
Hiawatha Collegiate 90, Pine City 62
Hills-Beaver Creek 53, Red Rock Central 42
Holy Family Catholic 88, White Bear Lake 69
International Falls 91, Two Harbors 29
Jordan 65, Waseca 54
Kenyon-Wanamingo 63, Triton 55
Kindred, N.D. 61, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59
Kittson County Central 67, Stephen-Argyle 59
Lakeview 85, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 49
Litchfield 67, Minnewaska 45
Little Falls 87, Warroad 65
Mankato West 56, Marshall 53
Maranatha Christian 66, St. Cloud Cathedral 40
Minneapolis North 64, St. Cloud Tech 56
Minnetonka 80, Moorhead 42
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 55, Hancock 50
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 75, Edgerton 39
New Ulm 93, St. James Area 64
North Branch 74, Hibbing 31
Norwood-Young America 82, Mayer Lutheran 36
Perham 67, Watertown-Mayer 61
Princeton 82, Hermantown 70
Prior Lake 70, Orono 46
Rocori 58, Providence Academy 31
Rosemount 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 39
Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Burnsville 63
South St. Paul 80, Delano 72
Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Central Minnesota Christian 58
St. Croix Lutheran 62, Hill-Murray 54
St. Peter 88, Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. 79
Stewartville 60, Red Wing 48
Tartan 66, Apple Valley 59
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65, Ortonville 38
Two Rivers 83, St. Anthony 68
Waukee, Iowa 67, Totino-Grace 64
West Lutheran 79, Hope Academy 73
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 78, Adrian/Ellsworth 55
Windom 99, LeSueur-Henderson 70
