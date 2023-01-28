Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton West 71, Cudahy 52
Arcadia 70, Altoona 56
Belleville 70, Watertown Luther Prep 44
Cameron 83, Barron 56
Cedarburg 77, Brookfield Central 76
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 73, Ashland 64
Chicago (Butler), Ill. 66, Milwaukee School of Languages 55
Crivitz 61, Coleman 45
Cuba City 98, Boscobel 36
Cumberland 75, Spooner 30
De Pere 12, Homestead 9
Deerfield 62, Cambridge 47
Eau Claire Memorial 54, River Falls 51
Eau Claire North 88, New Richmond 71
Elkhorn Area 56, Big Foot 27
Florence 79, Sevastopol 61
Germantown 70, Slinger 47
Green Bay East 53, Green Bay West 44
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62, Algoma 59
Hamilton 72, Pius XI Catholic 66
Heritage Christian 82, Wayland Academy 60
Hope Academy, Ill. 65, Kenosha Tremper 54
Hudson 55, Chippewa Falls 39
Janesville Craig 72, Beloit Memorial 59
Kewaskum 69, Waupun 35
Kimberly 67, West Allis Nathan Hale 58
Ladysmith 92, St. Croix Falls 55
Lake Country Lutheran 61, St. John’s NW Military Academy 25
Lakeside Lutheran 75, Poynette 53
Living Word Lutheran 66, Stockbridge 38
Lourdes Academy 67, Oakfield 51
Madison Abundant Life 85, Parkview 58
Madison La Follette 72, Sun Prairie 70
Madison Memorial 78, Janesville Parker 62
Marquette University 73, Hortonville 63
McFarland 76, Edgewood 47
Middleton 67, Madison East 45
Milwaukee Juneau 81, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 58
Milwaukee Riverside University 68, Milwaukee North 50
Monona Grove 60, Plymouth 52
Northwestern 90, Hayward 33
Oshkosh West 69, Menomonee Falls 59
Pewaukee 78, Catholic Memorial 70
Prescott 67, Elk Mound 56
Racine Lutheran 79, Racine Horlick 63
Racine St. Catherine’s 56, Martin Luther 54
Randolph 58, Roncalli 49
Rice Lake 74, Menomonie 67
Saint Thomas More 56, The Prairie School 45
Sheboygan North 51, Sheboygan South 38
Shoreland Lutheran 64, Whitewater 46
Somerset 75, Spring Valley 36
Southern Door 64, Peshtigo 56
Sun Prairie West 88, Madison West 47
Watertown 64, Milwaukee Vincent 57
West Salem 83, Bangor 53
Westosha Central 75, Grafton 51
Weyauwega-Fremont 68, Nekoosa 34
Whitefish Bay 65, Oak Creek 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Delavan-Darien vs. Clinton, Okla., ppd.
Dodgeville vs. Aquinas, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..