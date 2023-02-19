Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bay Port 50, Sheboygan South 30

Beaver Dam 61, Monona Grove 43

Bloomer 50, Owen-Withee 47

Cambridge 59, Wisconsin Heights 41

Catholic Central 60, Racine St. Catherine’s 50

Drummond 55, Mercer 22

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, Whitehall 40

Janesville Craig 79, Middleton 62

Lake Mills 53, Columbus 44

Lodi 55, Watertown Luther Prep 44

Madison East 69, Madison Memorial 61

Mineral Point 67, Iowa-Grant 15

Monroe 51, Portage 30

New Berlin West 53, Randolph 46

Pecatonica 72, Argyle 53

Pius XI Catholic 57, Oak Creek 30

Prentice 68, Owen-Withee 58

Sevastopol 49, Peshtigo 21

St. Croix Lutheran, Minn. 56, Hudson 38

Verona Area 77, Madison La Follette 28

Waunakee 87, Milton 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..