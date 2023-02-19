Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bay Port 50, Sheboygan South 30
Beaver Dam 61, Monona Grove 43
Bloomer 50, Owen-Withee 47
Cambridge 59, Wisconsin Heights 41
Catholic Central 60, Racine St. Catherine’s 50
Drummond 55, Mercer 22
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, Whitehall 40
Janesville Craig 79, Middleton 62
Lake Mills 53, Columbus 44
Lodi 55, Watertown Luther Prep 44
Madison East 69, Madison Memorial 61
Mineral Point 67, Iowa-Grant 15
Monroe 51, Portage 30
New Berlin West 53, Randolph 46
Pecatonica 72, Argyle 53
Pius XI Catholic 57, Oak Creek 30
Prentice 68, Owen-Withee 58
Sevastopol 49, Peshtigo 21
St. Croix Lutheran, Minn. 56, Hudson 38
Verona Area 77, Madison La Follette 28
Waunakee 87, Milton 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..