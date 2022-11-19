Saturday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 2, River Lakes 1

Apple Valley 6, Farmington 2

Bemidji 3, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 0

Blake 5, Northfield 3

Bloomington Jefferson 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 2

Breck 13, Visitation 3

Centennial/Spring Lake Park Co-op 3, Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 1

Crookston 4, Fort Frances, Ontario 0

Dodge County 4, Chaska/Chanhassen 1

East Ridge 5, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Eden Prairie 4, Marshall 1

Edina 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 0

Fergus Falls 3, Hastings 0

Gentry 4, Andover 3

Holy Angels 2, Duluth Marshall 1

Hutchinson 9, Red Wing 1

Lakeville North 8, Metro-South 0

Lakeville South 6, Eagan 1

Luverne 5, Minnesota River 1

Maple Grove 6, Wayzata 1

Minneapolis 3, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2, OT

Minnetonka 5, Stillwater 0

Moorhead 6, Buffalo 1

Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0, OT

Mounds View/Irondale Co-op 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Osseo/Park Center 6, Hopkins/Park 0

Prior Lake 2, New Ulm 1

Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 6, South St. Paul 3

Rogers 5, Grand Rapids/Greenway 3

Rosemount 3, Eastview 0

Roseville/Mahtomedi Co-op 4, Forest Lake 1

St. Cloud Girls Hockey 7, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 4

Superior, Wis. 3, Northern Tier 0

Thief River Falls 11, International Falls 0

Warroad 3, Orono 1

Waseca 5, Worthington 1

Windom 10, Austin 6

Woodbury 3, White Bear Lake 0

