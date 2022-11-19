Saturday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 2, River Lakes 1
Apple Valley 6, Farmington 2
Bemidji 3, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 0
Blake 5, Northfield 3
Bloomington Jefferson 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 2
Breck 13, Visitation 3
Centennial/Spring Lake Park Co-op 3, Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 1
Crookston 4, Fort Frances, Ontario 0
Dodge County 4, Chaska/Chanhassen 1
East Ridge 5, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Eden Prairie 4, Marshall 1
Edina 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 0
Fergus Falls 3, Hastings 0
Gentry 4, Andover 3
Holy Angels 2, Duluth Marshall 1
Hutchinson 9, Red Wing 1
Lakeville North 8, Metro-South 0
Lakeville South 6, Eagan 1
Luverne 5, Minnesota River 1
Maple Grove 6, Wayzata 1
Minneapolis 3, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2, OT
Minnetonka 5, Stillwater 0
Moorhead 6, Buffalo 1
Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0, OT
Mounds View/Irondale Co-op 2, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
Osseo/Park Center 6, Hopkins/Park 0
Prior Lake 2, New Ulm 1
Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 6, South St. Paul 3
Rogers 5, Grand Rapids/Greenway 3
Rosemount 3, Eastview 0
Roseville/Mahtomedi Co-op 4, Forest Lake 1
St. Cloud Girls Hockey 7, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 4
Superior, Wis. 3, Northern Tier 0
Thief River Falls 11, International Falls 0
Warroad 3, Orono 1
Waseca 5, Worthington 1
Windom 10, Austin 6
Woodbury 3, White Bear Lake 0
___
