Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta 46, Heart Butte 28

Bainville 45, Froid/Medicine Lake 23

Baker 70, Lodge Grass 49

Belt 56, Hobson-Moore 32

Big Sandy 65, North Star 37

Big Timber 37, Shepherd 36

Billings Central 55, Livingston 21

Billings Skyview 60, Bozeman 11

Billings West 53, Gallatin 36

Browning 78, Ronan 32

Carter County 53, Terry 45

Cascade 45, Dutton-Brady 24

Charlo 60, Noxon 17

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, Box Elder 31

Chinook 67, Cut Bank 15

Columbus 39, Red Lodge 32

Conrad 50, Choteau 25

Culbertson 52, Brockton 33

Dillon 70, Corvallis 18

Drummond 48, Valley Christian 8

Forsyth 46, Northern Cheyenne 21

Fort Benton 41, Turner 37

Frazer 76, Dodson 40

Great Falls 28, Billings Senior 25

Great Falls Russell 60, Belgrade 10

Havre 70, Hardin 47

Jefferson (Boulder) 75, Whitehall 27

Jordan 57, Broadus 53, OT

Lewistown (Fergus) 53, Malta 48

Lockwood 74, East Helena 33

Lustre Christian 47, Circle 45

Manhattan Christian 41, Shields Valley 33

Melstone 68, Custer-Hysham 40

Miles City 61, Sidney 22

Missoula Loyola 84, Arlee 13

Plenty Coups 65, Bridger 63

Plentywood 65, Mon-Dak, N.D. 44

Poplar 68, Fairview 45

Reed Point-Rapelje 38, Absarokee 29

Roy-Winifred 62, Centerville 21

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 47, Scobey 23

Shelby 73, Rocky Boy 63, OT

Thompson Falls 60, Eureka 50, OT

White Sulphur Springs 57, Gardiner 25

Wibaux 57, Plevna 45

Wolf Point 46, Harlem 42

