Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta 46, Heart Butte 28
Bainville 45, Froid/Medicine Lake 23
Baker 70, Lodge Grass 49
Belt 56, Hobson-Moore 32
Big Sandy 65, North Star 37
Big Timber 37, Shepherd 36
Billings Central 55, Livingston 21
Billings Skyview 60, Bozeman 11
Billings West 53, Gallatin 36
Browning 78, Ronan 32
Carter County 53, Terry 45
Cascade 45, Dutton-Brady 24
Charlo 60, Noxon 17
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, Box Elder 31
Chinook 67, Cut Bank 15
Columbus 39, Red Lodge 32
Conrad 50, Choteau 25
Culbertson 52, Brockton 33
Dillon 70, Corvallis 18
Drummond 48, Valley Christian 8
Forsyth 46, Northern Cheyenne 21
Fort Benton 41, Turner 37
Frazer 76, Dodson 40
Great Falls 28, Billings Senior 25
Great Falls Russell 60, Belgrade 10
Havre 70, Hardin 47
Jefferson (Boulder) 75, Whitehall 27
Jordan 57, Broadus 53, OT
Lewistown (Fergus) 53, Malta 48
Lockwood 74, East Helena 33
Lustre Christian 47, Circle 45
Manhattan Christian 41, Shields Valley 33
Melstone 68, Custer-Hysham 40
Miles City 61, Sidney 22
Missoula Loyola 84, Arlee 13
Plenty Coups 65, Bridger 63
Plentywood 65, Mon-Dak, N.D. 44
Poplar 68, Fairview 45
Reed Point-Rapelje 38, Absarokee 29
Roy-Winifred 62, Centerville 21
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 47, Scobey 23
Shelby 73, Rocky Boy 63, OT
Thompson Falls 60, Eureka 50, OT
White Sulphur Springs 57, Gardiner 25
Wibaux 57, Plevna 45
Wolf Point 46, Harlem 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..