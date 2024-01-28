Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 59, Amery 55
Baldwin-Woodville 51, Clear Lake 41
Laona-Wabeno 62, Gibraltar 36
McFarland 76, Lakeside Lutheran 60
Neillsville 68, Mosinee 48
Northwestern 57, Osceola 55
Notre Dame 106, Green Bay Preble 32
Phillips 74, Somerset 51
Pius XI Catholic 86, Slinger 46
Prairie du Chien 63, Barneveld 31
Saint Croix Central 51, Grantsburg 47
West Salem 78, Bangor 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Green Bay West vs. Green Bay East, ccd.
Seymour vs. Fox Valley Lutheran, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..