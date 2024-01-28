Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 59, Amery 55

Baldwin-Woodville 51, Clear Lake 41

Laona-Wabeno 62, Gibraltar 36

McFarland 76, Lakeside Lutheran 60

Neillsville 68, Mosinee 48

Northwestern 57, Osceola 55

Notre Dame 106, Green Bay Preble 32

Phillips 74, Somerset 51

Pius XI Catholic 86, Slinger 46

Prairie du Chien 63, Barneveld 31

Saint Croix Central 51, Grantsburg 47

West Salem 78, Bangor 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Green Bay West vs. Green Bay East, ccd.

Seymour vs. Fox Valley Lutheran, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..