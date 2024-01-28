Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Dam 67, West De Pere 62
Cameron 96, Barron 58
Cary-Grove, Ill. 64, Wilmot 53
Chicago (Butler), Ill. 56, Milwaukee Hamilton 51
DePaul College Prep, Ill. 55, Pewaukee 43
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 54, Gibraltar 35
Green Bay West 75, Green Bay East 66
Kaukauna 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 57
Kimberly 78, Brookfield Central 75
Lake Country Lutheran 80, Brookfield Academy 67
Lake Mills 72, Columbus 43
Living Word Lutheran 100, Messmer 85
Lodi 62, Lakeside Lutheran 61
Madison Memorial 70, Madison East 46
Madison West 89, Milwaukee Vincent 73
Marquette 85, Homestead 69
Marshall 67, Wisconsin Heights 53
Martin Luther 56, Racine St. Catherine’s 49
Mineral Point 66, Reedsville 42
Monona Grove 75, Menomonie 73
Mount Horeb 74, Monroe 45
Neenah 57, Appleton North 37
Northwestern 86, Hayward 49
Platteville 62, Potosi 46
Portage 46, Poynette 43
Prairie du Chien 54, Barneveld 39
Princeton 61, Melrose-Mindoro 50
Randolph 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 50
Seneca 87, Pecatonica 84, OT
Sheboygan Area Luth. 77, Laconia 60
Sheboygan South 68, Sheboygan North 61
Southern Door 92, Sevastopol 32
St Thomas More 77, Prairie 55
Sturgeon Bay 81, Peshtigo 60
Sun Prairie 92, Beloit Memorial 75
Valley Christian 51, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 44
Washburn 72, Mercer 25
Watertown Luther Prep 78, Catholic Central 34
Waunakee 81, Oconomowoc 71
West Bend West 64, Oak Creek 58
Whitefish Bay 67, West Allis Hale 41
Whitnall 87, Grafton 55
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 55, Central Wisconsin Christian 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Madison East vs. Milwaukee Science, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..