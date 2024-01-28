Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Dam 67, West De Pere 62

Cameron 96, Barron 58

Cary-Grove, Ill. 64, Wilmot 53

Chicago (Butler), Ill. 56, Milwaukee Hamilton 51

DePaul College Prep, Ill. 55, Pewaukee 43

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 54, Gibraltar 35

Green Bay West 75, Green Bay East 66

Kaukauna 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 57

Kimberly 78, Brookfield Central 75

Lake Country Lutheran 80, Brookfield Academy 67

Lake Mills 72, Columbus 43

Living Word Lutheran 100, Messmer 85

Lodi 62, Lakeside Lutheran 61

Madison Memorial 70, Madison East 46

Madison West 89, Milwaukee Vincent 73

Marquette 85, Homestead 69

Marshall 67, Wisconsin Heights 53

Martin Luther 56, Racine St. Catherine’s 49

Mineral Point 66, Reedsville 42

Monona Grove 75, Menomonie 73

Mount Horeb 74, Monroe 45

Neenah 57, Appleton North 37

Northwestern 86, Hayward 49

Platteville 62, Potosi 46

Portage 46, Poynette 43

Prairie du Chien 54, Barneveld 39

Princeton 61, Melrose-Mindoro 50

Randolph 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 50

Seneca 87, Pecatonica 84, OT

Sheboygan Area Luth. 77, Laconia 60

Sheboygan South 68, Sheboygan North 61

Southern Door 92, Sevastopol 32

St Thomas More 77, Prairie 55

Sturgeon Bay 81, Peshtigo 60

Sun Prairie 92, Beloit Memorial 75

Valley Christian 51, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 44

Washburn 72, Mercer 25

Watertown Luther Prep 78, Catholic Central 34

Waunakee 81, Oconomowoc 71

West Bend West 64, Oak Creek 58

Whitefish Bay 67, West Allis Hale 41

Whitnall 87, Grafton 55

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 55, Central Wisconsin Christian 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Madison East vs. Milwaukee Science, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..